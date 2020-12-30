Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv is an independent exploration and production (E&P) operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. But similar to other E&P names, lower commodity price realizations have dragged down the company’s earnings and revenues. Focus on multiple acreages and a high debt level are the other negatives in the Ovintiv story. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

OVV opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,663,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

