Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Down 2.1%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.99. 91,543 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

