Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 32,328 RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of RPC by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RPC by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RES opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

