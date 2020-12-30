Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $55,000 in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $450.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

