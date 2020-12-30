Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

