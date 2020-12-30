Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.76. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 55,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,020. Insiders have purchased 164,000 shares of company stock worth $97,060 over the last 90 days.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

