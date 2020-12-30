PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Up 10.6%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 4,495,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 825,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $51,060 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

