Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 4,688 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36.

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04.

On Monday, October 5th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $167.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion and a PE ratio of -105.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

