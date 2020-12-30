Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.59 and last traded at $88.71. Approximately 3,677,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,996,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

