Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.59 and last traded at $88.71. Approximately 3,677,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,996,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $889,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,646 shares of company stock worth $28,954,217. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit