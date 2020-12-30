Penta (PNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $125,278.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 98.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, HADAX and LBank. During the last week, Penta has traded 98.8% lower against the US dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $749,885.49 and $125,278.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00026001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00133821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00188057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00583670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00314220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, HADAX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

