Penumbra (PEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/18/2020 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

12/16/2020 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Penumbra had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $292.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PEN opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $2,121,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock worth $8,596,102. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

