Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.