Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $206.70

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.70 and traded as low as $200.00. Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) shares last traded at $208.90, with a volume of 29,557 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £62.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other news, insider Sarah Mace bought 9,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77). Also, insider Ken W. Rooney sold 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £7,634.65 ($9,974.72).

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

