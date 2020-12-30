Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,082.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $821,959.33 and approximately $15,082.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00130702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00583674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00157502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00304068 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050851 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,149,791 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

