PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading 7.4% Higher

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50. 517,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 449,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

