Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.52. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.62.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

