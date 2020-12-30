Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $2.97. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 3,204 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

