PhoenixDAO Price Down 11.8% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $583,692.16 and approximately $34,567.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00134346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00585198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00154904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00315524 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052795 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

