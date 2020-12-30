Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 983,493,846 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

Photonstar Led Group Company Profile (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Photonstar Led Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photonstar Led Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit