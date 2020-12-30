Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 7.8%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.37 and last traded at $179.11. 23,115,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 8,579,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

