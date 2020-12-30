Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC)

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

PFC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NYSE PFC opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.