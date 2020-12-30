Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $3.52. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 8,346 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$371.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

