Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Hits $8.97 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Polis has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $49,322.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- PAC Global (PAC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Crust (CRU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012911 BTC.
- ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Startcoin (START) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Aston (ATX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Polis
Polis Coin Trading
Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.