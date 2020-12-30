Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Hits $8.97 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Polis has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $49,322.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

