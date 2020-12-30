Port Erin Biopharma Investments (LON:PEBI) Stock Price Up ∞

Port Erin Biopharma Investments Ltd (LON:PEBI)’s stock price rose ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 8,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,123 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50.

About Port Erin Biopharma Investments (LON:PEBI)

Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

