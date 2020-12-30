Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $9.26

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.26, but opened at $10.18. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 168 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $709.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

