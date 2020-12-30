Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Shares Up 2.9%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.54. 5,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

