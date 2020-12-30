Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

PRMW opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,845,000 after buying an additional 4,181,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

