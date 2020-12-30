ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.70. 40,654,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 29,299,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,289,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 576.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 205,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

