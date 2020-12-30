ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Shares Down 1.9%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) shares fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 3,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit