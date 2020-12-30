ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) Shares Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

