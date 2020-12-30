ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.53. 179,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 608,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.39% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit