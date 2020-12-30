ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.53. 179,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 608,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.39% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.