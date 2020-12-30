ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.56

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 16500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.