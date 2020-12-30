Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Buys 36,100 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 36,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,453.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,072,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,558,869.94.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier purchased 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,397.51.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier purchased 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,880.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Peter Bernier purchased 110,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00.

PGX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.48. 31,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.50.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.