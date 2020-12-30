Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.17

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 82270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The stock has a market cap of $541.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

About Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.