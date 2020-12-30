Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 25,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

