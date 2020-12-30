Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.85

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 3694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

