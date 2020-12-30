Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading Down 5.7%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 80,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 37,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 948 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 9,400 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

