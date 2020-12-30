QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $240,903.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00273949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.11 or 0.01951445 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

