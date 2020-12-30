Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.05

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ranpak by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

About Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

