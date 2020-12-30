Rapidz Price Hits $0.0016 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.80 million and $35,273.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded up 186.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00129500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00569778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00156053 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00305543 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00050440 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.