Rate3 Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Coinrail, BitForex and HADAX. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $320,545.54 and $1.51 million worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00274954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.52 or 0.01951736 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX, Hotbit, HADAX, Bibox, FCoin, DEx.top, BitForex, Coinrail and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.