Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) (LON:RAV) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) (LON:RAV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $28.70. Raven Property Group Limited (RAV.L) shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 617,512 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other news, insider Colin Andrew Smith sold 35,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total value of £12,636.36 ($16,509.49).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

