Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.37.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.25 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $395.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 3.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

