Rebased (REB2) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Rebased has a market capitalization of $155,509.80 and approximately $116.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00133426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00187312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00582174 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

