Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,348,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 454,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Recon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

