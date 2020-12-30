Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75. 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.