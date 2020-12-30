Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company continues to benefit from a number of initiatives namely streamlining of operations, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Moreover, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. Currently, the company has ample liquidity to tide over the coronavirus pandemic for some time. Also, it continues with the phased reopening program subjected to state-mandated occupancy and social-distancing protocols. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.85.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

