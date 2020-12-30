Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.46.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,321 shares of company stock worth $3,522,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $83.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

