Refereum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.96 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $18.47 million and $6.96 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.24 or 0.01974612 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.