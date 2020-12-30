Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $632.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $602.00 to $527.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $6,234,102. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,597. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.53 and a 200-day moving average of $577.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

